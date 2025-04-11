Centre Lauds Water Resources Minister, Utsev

Share

The Centre for Public Advocacy on Governance (CPAG) has commended the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for his exceptional leadership and commitment to ensuring water and food security in Nigeria.

According to the Centre, under his guidance, the ministry has made significant strides in sanitation, water supply, and flood control showcasing a strong focus on climate resilience and sustainable water management.

In a statement signed by Ifure Tansi Ikpa, the group noted that the ministry has declared 34 additional Local Government Areas (LGAs) open defecation-free, bringing the national total to 136 LGAs in 2024.

This achievement, Ikpa said, is a testament to the Ministry’s relentless efforts to improve sanitation across the Country.

Furthermore, he disclosed that over 40 water supply projects have been completed across rural, small-town, and urban areas, improving access to clean water for thousands of Nigerians.

“The ministry has also implemented 44 projects under the PEWASH programme and 45 under the SURWASH programme, demonstrating its commitment to water and sanitation development,” the statement noted.

Additionally, 64 projects were funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Inclusive Basic Delivery System for Development and Livelihood Empowerment Improvement Project.

In the area of water quality, sanitation, and hygiene, the ministry has recorded notable advancements.

The National Water Quality Reference Laboratories in Asaba and Umuahia have been completed, enhancing water quality monitoring and testing.

The Clean Nigeria Campaign also achieved a significant milestone, with 142 LGAs validated as Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The ministry has further made progress in flood control and dam development.

Ongoing nationwide dam safety assessments aim to ensure the integrity and security of Nigeria’s dams.

Completed irrigation projects include the Dadin-Kowa and Bakolori Irrigation Schemes, while new projects have commenced in Ondo, Kwara, Benue, Kebbi, Edo, Adamawa, and Oyo States.

The ministry has hosted several key initiatives, including the 4th Regional Workshop on Water Users’ Associations (WUAs) in Uyo.

Preparations are also underway for the ICID 6th African Regional Conference on Irrigation and Drainage, scheduled to hold this month in Abuja.

The Federal Government, UNESCO, and other partners have also pledged support for groundwater management to ensure long-term water security.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a two-day validation and capacity-building workshop organised by UNESCO.

While the Centre for Public Advocacy on Governance applauded Utsev’s outstanding performance and vision for Nigeria’s water resources development, it urged him to sustain the momentum and deepen collaboration within the sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

