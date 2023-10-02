Centre Lauds Abass Over Creation Of New Committees, Devotion To Nat’l Interest

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed the House Of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon, Tajudeen Abbas for expanding the 10th House of Representatives standing committees.

In its birthday message to the Speaker through Executive Secretary, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, CESJET said the committees have brought about proactive oversight.

Ikpa said the initiative will also ease the heavy burden on some of the old committees and enhance efficiency, accountability and transparency in their operations.

The Centre said it is particularly excited over the creation of a committee on state and local government affairs by the Speaker.

Among other things, Ikpa said the new committee will monitor the distribution of Federal Government interventions across the states of the federation and the 774 local government areas.

He added that the committee is the eyes of the common man, especially in terms of federal allocations and interventions to states and local governments.

Ikpa, therefore, applauded Speaker Abbas for his devotion to the Nigerian cause and drive to better the lives of citizens.

“The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency is a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project. From time to time, we analyze, review and criticize certain government policies,” Ikpa said.

“We have taken the painstaking task to appraise the National Assembly, particularly the 10th House of Representatives. Under Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, the Green Chamber prides itself as a people-oriented legislature.

“And it will be a disservice not to acknowledge that the House has so far lived up to the billing. Among many other reforms, we have been thrilled with the expansion of the standing committees.

“This has brought about proactive oversight, efficiency, accountability and transparency. The era of overloaded projects is now in the past.

“The Centre notes with great pride the creation of a committee on state and local government affairs. This is commendable as it monitors the distribution of Federal Government interventions across the states of the federation and the 774 local governments.

“We remember the ugly COVID-19 palliatives distribution episode and how some government officials shortchanged Nigerians. With some incredible policies already being introduced by President Tinubu, this committee will serve as the eyes of the common man.

“On this note, we want to applaud the Speaker for this brave initiative. CESJET also assures him of its support in more groundbreaking endeavours in the future”.