Centre Inaugurates Research Institutes In Honour Of Nwankwo, Ransome Kuti, Others

The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership has taken a major step toward advancing governance, education, and healthcare in Africa by launching three research institutes dedicated to shaping policy, nurturing leadership, and transformative change.

These institutes will serve as knowledge hubs for governance, education, and health policy research, contributing to Athena’s mission of shaping governance and empowering African leaders.

The newly launched institutes are Athena Dr Bala Usman Institute for Governance and Public Policy; Athena Dr Arthur Nwankwo Institute for Education and Intellectual Freedom; and Athena Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti Institute for Health and Social Equity.

Speaking on the launch’s significance, Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, said: “We honour Dr. Bala-Usman, Dr. Arthur Nwankwo, and Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti not just for their past contributions but for their lasting impact on the future of governance, education, and healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.”

