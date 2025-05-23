Centre Inaugurates Hubs To Empower Women Leaders

Share

The Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD) has established dedicated resource centres to support women in governance and decisionmaking roles, aiming to enhance their participation in leadership and national development.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), Dr Asaba Vilta-Bashir, said the initiative, supported by UN Women and the Canadian government, is a significant step towards gender equality.

She said their support is aimed at advancing women across all sectors and enabling Nigeria to reach its full potential by fostering inclusive participation in governance and decision-making. Vilta-Bashir highlighted that women continue to face barriers such as limited access to information, resources, and opportunities, compounded by socio-cultural biases and systemic inequalities.

“It is to address these challenges and bridge the gap that the resource centres for women in governance and decisionmaking were established. “These centres are vibrant hubs of knowledge, support, and empowerment.

Through them, we inspire women to take on leadership roles, foster inclusivity, and drive change,” she said. According to her the centres will provide access to governance-related publications, leadership and political training materials, online courses, internet-enabled facilities, and networking opportunities for mentorship and peer support.

“Existing centres are located in the FCT, Calabar, and Maiduguri, with plans to expand nationwide. I urge women to make use of these centres and call on stakeholders to support this initiative. Your support is critical to the success and sustainability of these centres,” Vilta-Bashir added.

To further amplify advocacy efforts, she said MBNCWD has installed a digital billboard to run educational clips on women’s leadership, including the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. “We call on all stakeholders to support this crusade.

Let us use our influence to galvanise support for the bill, creating a more inclusive democracy for sustainable development,” she said. UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, represented by Mr Zephaniah Auta, said that global evidence has shown that inclusive governance and stronger institutions were more likely when women were in leadership positions.

“Women are underrepresented not because of a lack of talent, but due to limited access to mentorship, information, and opportunity.

These centres are designed to change that narrative,” Eyong said. Also speaking, Mrs Ebere Ifendu, Chair of the Political Participation Working Group and Women in Politics Forum, called for the creation of a more inclusive and equitable society, urging greater support for women in political spaces.

