Centre gets GM

Phillips Project Centre (PPC) -Metro- care has appointed Judith Obi Ikpa as general manager, commercial. Ikpa is a dynamic leader noted for her strategic business development acumen and track record of accelerating business success. She has over 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development and nonprofit management. She has spearheaded various projects and managed teams in various national and international organisations. Her tenure as a senior manager at Synlab Nigeria saw her lead teams, drive expansion, business growth, and imple- ment sales strategies that resulted in multimillion-dollars in revenue.

Ikpa’s influence reaches well beyond business boardrooms. She is a passionate advocate for change. Ikpa is an SDG4 ambassador, support- ing the cause of education and develop- ment across Africa through her project, the Africa Education Aid dor Develop- ment Network , which spans several Af- rican countries. Also, she is an alumnus of the presti- gious Clinton Global Initiative USA and a Yali West Africa fellow. She obtained an Advanced Business Strategist certification from Darden Business School at the University of West Virginia, USA, as well as a Master of Education (MEd) in management de- gree from the University of Lagos. According to her, she is committed to driving business growth, expansion, efficiency, and creating value for both customers and shareholders at PPC- Metrocare through her experience and commitment to excellence.