Centre Engages CFO

Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading Carrier and Cloud neutral data centre, has appointment Harold BeduMensah as chief financial officer.

In a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Lars Johannisson, the appointment of Bedu-Mensah becomes effective Monday, December 16, 2024.

Johannisson noted that the appointment was part of the bold move to consolidate the business growth trajectory of the company.

In his new role, Bedu-Mensah is expected to bring his 24 years of cognate work experience, which cut across telecommunications, pharmaceutical manufacturing and health to bear.

Until his elevation to the new role, he was the Head of FP&A and Strategy at Vodafone Ghana, where he was responsible for delivering finance operations targets, including financial control, finance transformation, digital finance, and quality targets for all accountabilities, and for delivering related operational efficiencies.

Prior to joining Vodafone, he was with Millicom (Tigo), for 12 years, rising through the ranks to become Corporate Finance Manager, and playing an international rolein the company’s growth working in Luxemburg, USA, London and Ghana.

Bedu-Mensah, holds a Master of Science in Finance, Florida International University, Inter.

