Centre Dismisses Alleged Corruption Publication Against IGP

The Media Rights Advocacy Centre (MRAC) has dismissed media reports against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Director, Dr. Yomi Ajilore, described the publication by online platform, Sahara Reporters as reckless and baseless.

It said: “In its latest fabrication Sahara Reporters falsely alleged that the IGP awarded a N6 billion contract for police uniforms—split into 66 parts, to a supposedly inactive firm lacking the appropriate Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and tax records.

“Ordinarily, such publica – tion, bereft of facts, journalistic ethics, and professional responsibility, would not have merited a response.

“However, we find it necessary to set the record straight, for the benefit of unsuspecting members of the public who may be misled by this calculated propaganda.

“It is important to state unequivocally that this story is false in its entirety and is simply the latest in a long-running, well-funded campaign of calumny the platform has persistently waged against IGP Kayode Egbetokun.”

