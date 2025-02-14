Centre Condemns Canadian Govt’s Visa Denial To Defence Chief

Share

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) on Friday, condemned the denial of visas to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa and other senior military officers by the Canadian High Commission.

The Centre in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Olufemi Aduwo, said the visa denial has raised significant diplomatic concerns between the two countries.

Aduwo said this decision is not merely an administrative issue but a matter that could be perceived as a slight against Nigeria’s government and military, particularly given the importance of the veterans’ event they were due to attend.

He said: “While countries retain the prerogative to grant or deny visas, the inconsistency in this case, where some members of the delegation were approved while others were denied, warrants scrutiny.

“Such disparities suggest possible diplomatic considerations that should be clarified to prevent speculation. Transparency in visa decisions is essential to maintaining mutual respect and trust between nations.

“It is important to establish whether this decision arose from procedural inconsistencies, specific concerns about individuals, or broader political factors.

“A formal explanation from the Canadian authorities would help ensure fairness and prevent misinterpretations that could strain bilateral relations.

“Diplomatic engagements of this nature should be handled with mutual respect to avoid unnecessary tensions.

“However, the response by National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, stating that they can go to hell, was undiplomatic and unhelpful.

“While frustration over the visa denials is understandable, addressing the matter through diplomatic channels with professionalism and restraint is the appropriate course of action.

“Nigeria’s international engagements should reflect strategic diplomacy rather than reactive rhetoric.

“Investigating this matter is crucial not only for transparency but also to safeguard the dignity of Nigeria’s military and governmental representatives.

“A clear and reasoned diplomatic approach will better serve Nigeria’s interests than inflammatory statements that risk escalating tensions unnecessarily.”

