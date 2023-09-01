Centre Commends Keyamo Over Key Policy Decisions

…says transparency and safety are paramount in the sector

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for hitting the ground running.

The Centre, in a statement signed by Executive Director, Isaac Ikpa, said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria is already punching above his weight after being written off by critics.

After barely two weeks on the job, Ikpa said Keyamo has taken giant steps to revamp the aviation sector that was bedeviled by controversies and uncertainties.

He noted that the reforms and policies introduced so far are evident that the minister came prepared with a clear blueprint to make the country’s aviation sector one of the best in the world.

Highlighting some of the giant steps taken, Ikpa welcomed the suspension of the national carrier and airport concession.

He said it was apparent even to the blind that the entire process was clouded in controversy and fraud; done without following due process.

Ikpa added that it was best for it to be reviewed to potentially eliminate all the bottlenecks along the way.

By doing these and reviewing complaints, he further said that Keyamo has restored transparency, accountability, and integrity to the aviation business while winning the trust of stakeholders and international partners.

“We have followed the 45 new ministers closely and have been amazed by Mr Festus Keyamo. His case is particularly interesting because he was written off even before his first day at work,” Ikpa said.

“Being a firm critic who stands up for what he believes, Keyamo is often misunderstood. Although sometimes cocky and condescending, the minister is someone who never shies away from a debate. However, over the years, he has earned a reputation for his integrity, honesty, and passion for humanity.

“While the naysayers continued in their stock in trade, Keyamo quietly settled into the job and announced himself with some groundbreaking reforms, policies, and innovations. Among many others, he has suspended the fraudulent national carrier and airport concession.

“It clearly shows that the minister came fully prepared for the job despite his late appointment. Keyamo already had a blueprint to sanitize, revamp, and revive the aviation sector to meet international best practices.

“By doing these, he has also restored transparency, accountability, and integrity to the system. We were a laughing stock before the global community. Now, he’s gradually winning the trust and support of stakeholders and investors”.

Ikpa, therefore, charged Keyamo to sustain the momentum until the sector is rid of every corrupt element, deal, and official.

He urged the minister not to be distracted, adding in the coming days those against the progress of the nation will come out for him.

The Centre, however, urged critical stakeholders and foreign partners to accord the SAN all the needed support as he means business.