Centre Commends House Of Reps For Restoring Trust Of Nigerians

…says due process followed in car purchase for members

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, And Transparency (CESJET) says the 10th House of Representatives has earned the trust of Nigerians with its people-oriented agenda.

CESJET’s Executive Director, Dr Isaac Ikpa, who made this known at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas-led leadership has instilled integrity, accountability, and transparency in the parliament.

Ikpa cited the purchase of operational vehicles for members as a clear instance of how well the 10th House has come in terms of due process and openness.

The CESJET head said Nigerians were carried along at every point, just like it has done since being inaugurated in June.

According to Ikpa, from the information available, the current House has already achieved numerous milestones and broken new ground in its first 100 days in office.

He added that the 10th House has given prompt responses to critical national issues such as national security, welfare, humanitarian issues, infrastructure, and others that were often neglected.

While calling on Nigerians to continue to support their members in the House of Reps, Ikpa assured that more interventions are on the way to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

He further said that Speaker Abbas and his team are working tirelessly to formulate laws to improve conditions for all while also scrutinizing and adequately advising the executive.

“The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has been following trends in our polity and the economic hardship currently faced by Nigerians. We have taken our time to examine and scrutinize all the arms of government,” Ikpa said.

“We beamed our searchlight on the activities of the 10 National Assembly, especially after the outrage over the purchase of operational vehicles for both the Senate and House of Reps members.

“While this move isn’t peculiar to this Assembly, we have been impressed by how the House of Reps has gone about the entire process. The leadership has kept Nigerians abreast at every stage – devoid of the secrecy that once bedevilled our Parliament.

“Due process is the day’s day. There is now a new level of transparency, accountability, and integrity in the lower chamber. Those of us who have carefully monitored the 10th NASS since its inauguration are not surprised.

“Speaker Abbas has brought this change. The man embodies integrity, respect for the rule of law, and constitutional authorities. From the onset, his target was the welfare of the citizens, hence his open-door policy.

“It is on record that no House comes close to the current Reps in terms of milestones and achievements after 100 days. The aggression and appetite for doing things the right way hasn’t quenched.

“On this note, we wish to, therefore, charge Speaker Abbas and other members of the House of Reps to sustain the momentum. We are also calling on citizens to continue to support the lawmakers as they mean well for us”.