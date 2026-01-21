Centre Charges Women On Cervical Cancer Screening For Early Detection, Treatment

The Cancer Control Centre for Research on Implementation Science and Excellence (C3-RISE) project, also known as 4 Communities by Communities (4CBYC), has called on Nigerian women to always go for human papillomavirus (HPV), screening, including other preventive measures, to encourage early detection and treatment of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

This call is inline as Nigeria commemorates Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, communities across the country have been united to confront one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers affecting women.

One of the Principal Investigators to the C3RISE project, Prof. Juliet Iwelunmor, said technology and community action would go a long way in changing the cervical cancer narrative in Nigeria.

She said the group has had action to create awareness from health centres and markets to digital platforms, a nationwide movement driven by courage, innovation, and partnership. The action has been reshaping how cervical cancer is understood and addressed.

She explained that the group, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), working in collaboration with the Bethel Viva Foundation, Tenev Health Market Initiative, has provided 90 per cent shield for HPV Warrior.

In collaboration with NIMR, she notedthat 4CBYC implements cancer prevention interventions in communities within the Nigerian six geopolitical zones. As well as for more awareness creation, she said 4CBYC organised the Angie Courage award, where the recipients of the award narrated their stories and experiences of cervical cancer.

“The stories are meant to increase awareness about cervical cancer prevention through HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening”.

Iwelunmor said the group has adopted awareness creation against cancer using community outreaches, radio programmes, churches, and schools to spread a simple truth: cancer is not a curse; silence is the real killer in order to save lives. “Like many, they blamed curses and spiritual attacks”.

She said in a pilot in Lagos State, adolescent girls played the game and learned that the HPV vaccine offers up to 90 per cent protection against high-risk strains.

“In the experiences later presented at International Cancer Week, the organisation organised in Abuja, showed how storytelling, technology, and youth engagement can reduce stigma and inspire action”.

However, she noted the organisation has had community discussions in churches, mosques, schools, and markets linking education directly to screening centres and vaccination services. With over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population under 25, youth-led, AI-personalised narratives are helping young people see how poverty, misinformation, and silence increase risk—and how knowledge can reverse it. “Survivor voices reduce stigma. Community outreach replaces fear with facts. Technology turns abstract health messages into relatable action”.

Iwelunmor said this Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Nigeria is learning through lived experiences, markets, schools, and even games that cervical cancer is preventable, HPV vaccination works, and silence must end