Centre Begins Summer Camping For Young STEAM Students August 6

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre has announced the date for the commencement of its 2023 summer camp programme. The Centre in a statement the programme tagged, ‘She Creates 2023 Camp,’ would begin on August 6.

The She Creates Camp is an award-winning Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths (STEAM) camp programme for girls, aged 13 to 17 years. The 2023 edition of camp promises to be a memorable, fun- learning experience for your daughters. “The camp program is designed to support early intervention, dispel preconceptions, and address the gender gap in technology.

“The residential STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) camp, with the theme ‘Solve with AI,’ will focus on Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and software development, with the goal of giving participants the skills they need to keep up with current developments.

“The camps provide a high-quality and exciting environment where the girls learn to create useful technologies for everyday living through highly insightful sessions like; computer programming, robotics, mobile application development, graphics designing, renewable energy, digital film production, artificial intelligence (AI), chemical science, digital electronics technology, and digital animation programming.”