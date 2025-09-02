Centre Accuses El-Rufai Of Lying Against Tinubu, Ribadu

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has accused former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of making false allegations against President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over alleged ransom payments to kidnappers.

In a statement signed by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre said El-Rufai lacked evidence to support his claims, describing them as politically motivated and reckless.

“El-Rufai alleges, without evidence, that the NSA and by extension President Tinubu are clandestinely funding terrorists and providing them with sustenance in the bush,” the statement read. “Such an outrageous assertion, driven by political calculations, is both reckless and unbecoming of a man who once held high office.”

The CCDI warned that spreading unverified claims could embolden insurgents, undermine security forces, and damage international counterterrorism efforts. It further alleged that El-Rufai’s own actions in office warrant scrutiny, calling his accusations hypocritical.

“To now accuse others of collusion is the height of hypocrisy and an insult to the sacrifices of Nigeria’s armed forces and intelligence agencies who daily risk their lives,” it said.

The group called on security agencies to interrogate El-Rufai to verify the source of his claims and determine if his statements amount to providing “comfort to the enemy.”

It also urged the United States to consider revoking his entry visa, citing his alleged sympathies for extremist movements.

“Nigeria must not allow dangerous demagogues to erode her fragile gains in counterinsurgency. El-Rufai’s lies are not mere politics; they are a national security liability,” the statement added.