Centre Accuses El-Rufai Of Lying Against Tinubu, Ribadu Over Ransom Payment

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has accused former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of lying against President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu over payment of ransoms to kidnappers.

The Centre in a statement by its president, Olufemi Aduwo, said El-Rufai doesn’t have evidence to back-up his claim. It said: “El-Rufai alleges without evidence that the present National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and by extension President Tinubu is clandestinely funding terrorists and even providing them with sustenance in the bush.

“Such an outrageous assertion, driven by political calculations, is both reckless and unbecoming of a man who once held high office. “The dissemination of such unverified claims risks emboldening insurgents, demoralising security forces, and damaging international cooperation in the global war against terror.

“Remember not too long ago a Canadian court labelled that APC has resemblance of terrorist organisation. “If there is any person whose conduct merits scrutiny for collusion with non-state armed groups, it is El-Rufai himself. “To now turn around and accuse others of collusion is the height of hypocrisy and a grave insult to the sacrifices of Nigeria’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and civilians who daily risk their lives to combat terrorism.”