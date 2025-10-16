Central Gaming Bill Unconstitutional, Sanwo-Olu Tells NASS

The Lagos State Government yesterday rejected the National Assembly’s proposed Central Gaming Bill, labelling it unconstitutional and a violation of the Supreme Court judgment on lotteries, betting, gaming and any other games of chance as residual matters.

Addressing a press conference, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lawal Pedro (SAN) said the proposed Bill amounts to legislative overreach and an attempt to usurp powers constitutionally reserved for state governments.

He explained that the 2008 Supreme Court judgment had clearly defined the limits of the Federal Government’s authority on matters not expressly stated in the Exclusive Legislative List, adding that regulation of gaming and betting falls within the residual powers of the states.

He said: “The attempt by the National Assembly to centralize control over gaming in Nigeria through this Bill is not only unconstitutional but also amounts to legislative overreach.

“The Supreme Court has settled this issue since 2008. Any move to reintroduce it through another legislative backdoor is an affront to the rule of law.” The AG maintained that Lagos State will continue to safeguard its constitutional rights and defend the principles of federalism, insisting that its existing.