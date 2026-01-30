Central C’River 2027: Obono-Obla, Youths, Others Call For Shift In Representation

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the people of the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State have expressed concerns over what they called sit-tight syndrome and failed representation that have not produced any legacy dividends of democracy, calling for a shift and a new direction when it comes to the choice of who represents the zone in the next election.

They also condemned in its entirety the attempts at blackmailing through the media and other underhand means, Oden Ewa, who is the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, describing such moves as dead-on arrival because Oden is highly respected and acknowledged for his commitment to the development and well-being of the people and communities as against other leaders that have shied away from discharging the responsibilities of their offices.

Leading this call, Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, who was a former aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, as Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), condemned the attempt by the present Senator representing Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Eteng Williams, to seek re-election.

He noted that after 16 years of representation, 12 years at the State House of Assembly and four years at the Senate, it was time for him to bow out humbly and respectfully, as it would be unfair of him to continue to monopolise the office, with no attendant benefits to the people over the years.

Obono-Obla charged the political leaders and elite of the zone, particularly Yakurr, ‘‘to demonstrate courage and speak a long-overdue truth to our distinguished Senator, he must be boldly reminded to his face, that he is not the only politician from Yakurr.

‘‘It is now time to bow out and allow another competent son of Yakurr to step forward and contribute. Power is inherently transient; it is not a personal possession to be clutched indefinitely. One cannot force representation upon a people whose needs and aspirations evolve.

Obono-Obla added; ‘‘If this wise counsel is ignored and he chooses to force his way onto the ballot again, the consequence will be clear, he will be voted out during the primaries.

‘‘We, the people, are completely tired of this elongated stay in power. He is not our only son. His prolonged and often factional leadership has, unfortunately, given us a wrong impression of someone entrusted with our sacred mandate. Yakurr yearns for renewal and inclusive progress. Let our leaders be bold enough to say so and act accordingly.’’

Other speakers during the recent public engagement in the zone, also expressed discontent with the poor representation of the Senator, saying that for a Senator who chairs a strategic committee like Oil and Gas (Upstream), not to have any visible and convincing legacy projects such as roads, hospitals, schools and other empowerment projects across the communities other than such lines as poultry trainings, toilets, and symbolic grants, is a monumental failure on his part.

One of them said; ‘‘it is a political indictment of failed representation. Power is entrusted to attract federal presence, not to recycle palliatives and rename mediocrity as achievement. When a Senator reduces representation to handouts, media hype, and selective tokenism, the office itself is being diminished.’’

While Comrade Dan Oba, Special Adviser to Cross River State Governor, on Youth Mobilisation, drew attention to the blackmail of Oden through the media by Senator Williams, on the ground of Oden supported young people and the communities, as well as the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He called on the youths and the people not to lose sight of what he described as deeply worrying and appalling development, saying; ‘‘There appears to be no limit to the blackmail that Oden Ewa has been subjected to.

“We hope the youth are taking careful note of this pattern and how it aligns with their stunted growth and development, as well as its discouraging effect on initiatives meant to provide the support they themselves have consistently failed to offer.’’