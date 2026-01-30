Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the people of Central Senatorial District of Cross River State have expressed concerns over what they called sit-tight syndrome and failed representation that have not produced any legacy dividends of democracy,

calling for a shift and a new direction when it comes to the choice of who represents the zone in the next election.

They also condemned in its entirety the attempts at blackmailing, through the media and other underhand means, Oden Ewa, who is the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs,

describing such moves as dead-on arrival, saying that Oden is highly respected and acknowledged for his commitment to the development and well-being of the people and communities as against other leaders that have shied away from discharging the responsibilities of their offices.

Leading this call, Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, who was the head of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) under the late president Muhammadu Buhari, condemned the attempt by the Senator representing Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator, Eteng Williams, to seek re-election.

He noted that after 16 years of representation; 12 years at the State House of Assembly and four years at the Senate, it was time for him to bow out humbly and respectfully, and that it will be unfair of him to continue to “monopolise the office, with no attendant benefits to the people over the years.”