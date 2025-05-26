Central Bank Governors Reiterate Commitment To Implementing Basel III

Share

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), recently met to take stock of the implementation status of the outstanding Basel III reforms, which were finalised in 2017.

In a statement, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said that although about 70 percent of member jurisdictions have now implemented, or will shortly implement, the standards, “GHOS members unanimously reaffirmed their expectation of implementing all aspects of the Basel III framework in full, consistently and as soon as possible.”

Noting that the series of shocks to financial markets over the past few years have highlighted the importance of having a prudent global regulatory framework in place, the GHOS, according to the statement, tasked the Committee with continuing to monitor and assess the full and consistent implementation of Basel III.

The GHOS also took note of the Committee’s ongoing analytical and supervisory work to assess whether specific features of the Basel Framework performed as intended during the 2023 banking turmoil, such as liquidity risk and interest rate risk in the banking book.

Furthermore, the GHOS members discussed the Committee’s proposed Pillar 3 disclosure framework for climaterelated financial risks. In addition, the GHOS discussed the Committee’s broader work on climaterelated financial risks and tasked it with prioritising its work to analyse the impact of extreme weather events on financial risks.

The BCBS is a committee within the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). While the BCBS is responsible for developing and implementing international banking regulations and standards to enhance financial stability, the BIS is a global institution that provides a forum for central banks to cooperate and discuss monetary and financial matters.

