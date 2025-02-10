Central Bank Governors, Others Endorse Basel Committee’s 2025-26 Work Programme

Share

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, has endorsed the Committee’s work programme and strategic priorities for 2025-26, according to a press release.

The statement said that the GHOS also agreed to take stock of the Committee’s work on climate-related financial risks later this year.

“In undertaking its work, the Committee will continue to collaborate and cooperate with a wide range of stakeholders. This includes ongoing collaboration with other standard-setting bodies and international fora on cross-sectoral financial initiatives.

The Committee will also continue to pursue its longestablished approach of seeking the views and inputs of a wide range of external stakeholders,” it added.

The statement quoted Chair of the GHOS and Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, as saying: “All GHOS members unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to implement Basel III in full and consistently to ensure a global level playing field and to promote the resilience of the global banking system.”

Also, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of Sveriges Riksbank, Erik Thedéen, said: “By promoting global cooperation and pursuing a forward-looking approach to mitigating emerging risks and vulnerabilities affecting the global banking system, the Committee’s 2025-26 work programme seeks to further strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide, promote global financial stability and support longterm economic growth.”

