Central Bank Governors’ Group Welcomes Progress On Implementation Of Basel III

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, recently met to discuss the implementation status of the outstanding Basel III reforms.

According to a press release, the Group said members continued to make good progress with implementation, noting that about 75 per cent of member jurisdictions have now implemented, or will shortly implement, the standards, while the remaining jurisdictions have communicated their plans to do so.

The statement said: “GHOS members welcomed the implementation progress and reaffirmed their expectation of full and consistent implementation of the Basel III framework by all member jurisdictions as soon as possible.

“The series of shocks to financial markets over the past few years and recent market developments have highlighted the importance of having a prudent global regulatory framework in place and a regulatory level playing field.

The GHOS tasked the Committee with continuing to monitor and assess the full and consistent implementation of Basel III.” “The GHOS endorsed two sets of targeted reviews by the Committee.

The first consists of a review of specific elements of the Committee’s prudential standard for banks’ cryptoasset exposures in light of recent cryptoasset market developments.

“The second consists of a targeted review of the governance and transparency of the assessment methodology for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), in line with the process of ongoing monitoring and review of the G-SIB framework. Updates will be provided later this year.”

The Basel Committee is the primary global standard setter for the prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervisory matters. The Committee’s mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks worldwide with the purpose of enhancing financial stability.