Center Advocates N300bn Investments For Efficient Barge Logistics

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) has said that safer and more efficient barge logistics could attract between N250 and N300 billion in private investments over the next decade in Nigeria. It noted that barging could also generate up to 60,000 new jobs within three to five years, including technical, dockside, mechanical, and ancillary service roles.

Also, the centre projects annual revenues of between N60 billion and N80 billion from vessel registration, cargo movement levies, terminal licensing, and environmental compliance charges for government.

The Head of Research of the organisation, Mr. Eugene Nweke, noted that the environmental benefits were also significant with every 100 barges potentially removing 1,000 trucks from highways, thereby cutting road maintenance costs and reducing carbon emissions by up to 30 per cent annually.

Nweke called on the Federal Government to urgently reform Nigeria’s barge operations system by establishing a dedicated Directorate of Barge Operations and Logistics Services (DBOLS) under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He urged the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy to create the Directorate of Barge Operations and Logistics Services (DBOLS) to strengthen oversight and streamline the inland water transport subsector, stressing that the proposed directorate would be responsible for enforcing the registration, inspection, and certification of all commercial barges and tugs; establishing national safety and environmental standards for barge operations; deploying vessel tracking systems (AIS/GPS) for real-time monitoring; supervising terminal licensing, accident reporting, and pollution control, driving professional training, certification, and employment in marine logistics.

The head of research noted that setting up the DBOLS would require an initial investment of N8–10 billion for staffing, digital systems, and safety infrastructure across six major inland maritime zones, citing successful international examples of structured inland waterway management, including:

India’s Inland Waterways Authority (IWAI) managing 111 national waterways and generating over 100,000 logistics jobs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overseeing inland navigation with a $3 billion annual maintenance budget, The Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam which moves more than half its hinterland cargo via barges and China’s Yangtze River Commission employing digital monitoring and eco-friendly barge policies along its $150 billion trade corridor.

Nweke said: “These global benchmarks show that Nigeria can transform its inland waterways into a vibrant logistics and economic asset through unified regulation and visionary leadership.”

He urged the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy to approve the establishment of the DBOLS; appoint a deputy director to coordinate immediate regulatory and safety measures; create an inter-agency emergency task force to address the Mile 2 pollution; and fast-track the National Barge Modernisation and Regulation Framework (NBMRF) under the Blue Economy agenda.