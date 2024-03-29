Centenary: TotalEnergies Celebrates With 100,000 Employees Globally

TotalEnergies has said that it has about 100,000 employees in Nigeria and other 119 countries, where it operates. It disclosed this in a statement yesterday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company’s creation. It said: “TotalEnergies’ 100- year history tells the story of the world and energy, from the 1920s to the present day. On March 28, 1924, Compagnie Française des Pétroles was founded in France, a country without any oil.

“This bold and visionary move marked the start of a century-long saga. To secure France’s energy supply, our company would travel to the four corners of the globe, adapting and growing throughout the century and its many technological and geopolitical upheavals. “We are pioneers for 100 years. Unlike our rivals of the day, we did not have access to local resources. That is why we built our competitive advantage on international expansion and technical prowess.

These two factors have shaped our pioneer spirit and our journey to this day. Over the years, we have continuously pushed back the boundaries – both technical and geographical – while also adapting to changing needs and customer expectations. “This is how we accompanied the remarkable progress and development that took place in modern society during the 20th century. We also acquired additional expertise and experience by teaming up with Petrofina and Elf-Aquitaine, and more recently with Maersk Oil, Saft or Direct Energie.”