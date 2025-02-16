Cent Brown shows alternative Kaftan designs for men

Share

Fast rising designer, Cent Brown, presented its first fashion offering in 2021.

Till date, the collection which features alternative Kaftan designs for with a modern touch is still classy and trendy.

Displayed by Nollywood actors, Okey Jude, Maurice Sam and Ghanaian actor, Kojo Gideon Boakye, the edgy designs merged with a bit of retro that will elevate the wearer’s look, were created with the intention to fit every man with panache.

Cruise collection features well tailored colourful outfits with superb finishing, made from the finest of fabrics ranging from crepe to cashmere and cotton.

The Peekaboo cut outs openings at the knees shows that men can be spontaneous with their style.

These pieces can inspire men who love great style for the valentine weekend.

