Census: We’re Not Recruiting –NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has described the website https://npc-career.allprogram.site/job purportedly created for recruitment of people for population and housing, as fake.

NPC in a statement by Director, Public Affairs, Erelu Taibat Yemi Oloruntoba, said the site was aimed at defrauding a unsuspecting citizens.

“We want to state unequivocally that the commission is not currently conducting any recruitment for ad-hoc staff related to the upcoming census,” the statement said.

The commission stated that President Bola Tinubu, promised to set up a committee to align the census budget with the government’s present financial situation before issuing a proclamation for the conduct of the census.

“Nigerians should be aware that when there is a date for the census and it becomes necessary for the commission to recruit ad-hoc staff for the exercise, it will be officially announced through national media outlets, as well as the NPC’s verified social media platforms and website,” the commission assured. It urged members of the public to disregard the fake website and its misleading information to avoid falling victim to scams.

