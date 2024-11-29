Census: We Can’t Usurp President’s Powers – NPC

Share

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said the report that the Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, announced the date for the upcoming national population and housing census, is false.

The commission in a statement issued by its Acting Director, Public Affairs Erelu Taibat Yemi Oloruntoba, said the Chairman was quoted out of context during a media interaction at the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Abuja on Thursday.

It added that the Chairman merely expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu would issue a proclamation for the census date in the coming year.

NPC noted that the power to issue a proclamation on the date for the conduct of census rests with the president, adding, “While the NPC is constitutionally mandated to conduct censuses, it does not have the authority to set the date for the census.”

According to the statement, following the postponement of the census by the previous administration, the commission has engaged with the presidency to determine a new date.

“As an organisation committed to transparency and accuracy, we are currently in the preparatory stage for the upcoming census, and discussions regarding the timeline are actively ongoing.

“We urge the public to seek verified information from official NPC channels rather than relying on unsubstantiated claims,” it advised.

The NPC called on the public and media to exercise caution and verify information before dissemination.

