Former Nigerian lawmaker Shehu Sani has condemned the National Population Commission (NPC) for requesting nearly a trillion naira to conduct the national housing and population census.

Sani’s remark on Saturday followed the proposed budget of N942 billion for the exercise, which President Bola Tinubu reportedly rejected.

According to the report, President Tinubu opted to deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the census instead.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani took to his verified X account, describing the NPC’s demand as outrageous and praising Tinubu for rejecting it.

“National Population Commission request for almost a trillion naira just to count the number of Nigerians is total madness. The rejection of their budget is commendable,” he wrote.

The NPC’s budget proposal has sparked widespread debate, with many Nigerians questioning the justification for such a huge sum amid economic challenges.

