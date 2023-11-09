Census: Reps to probe N800bn appropriated for exercise

PHILIP NYAM writes on the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate how funds appropriated for the postponed 2023 population and housing census earlier scheduled for May, but was later postponed, were expended

Census was first conducted in Nigeria in the year 1866 by the British colonial government within the Colony of Lagos. This was though before the amalgamation of the nation. Records show that there were also decennial censuses conducted only for Lagos Colony in the years 1871, 1881 and 1901 respectively. Again, in 1911, there was a census exercise that covered the Southern Protectorate, including Lagos and the Northern Protectorate. Subsequently, population census exercises were held in 1921, 1931, 1953, 1962, 1963, 1973, 1991 and finally 2006.

Since 2006, when the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua conducted the last population and housing census, it has been a ding-dong affair. All attempts to have another head account have all come to naught. Though the 2006 census puts the nation’s population at 140,003,542 people, 17 years after, the country has to be working on estimates, which have put the population at 200 million and little over 200 million. These figures vary depending on who is bandying them. Ideally, a census is due every 10 years but Nigeria is almost losing out on this convention for the second time if care is not taken.

Early this year, the National Population Commission (NPC), postponed another population and housing census because of the 2023 general election. According to the commission, the exercise was postponed to save Nigeria from a national crisis. The Federal Commissioner in Plateau State, Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet, had in June made this disclosure during a meeting with stakeholders in Jos. She explained that “the census exercise was earlier scheduled for May 3 to7, 2023, but was postponed, giving rise to insinuations in the public space regarding the reason for the postponement and these even though mere speculations had been given much media attention.

“The commission is compelled to take necessary steps to correct the impression that the 2023 Population and Housing Census was postponed because of lack of funds. The real reason is not money, but the government’s transition programme and post-election mood in the country. “We all saw the cloud of uncertainty that hung above the nation af- ter the elections and were careful not to fall into some pitfalls and plunge the country into more trouble. We cannot take things for granted, and decided to postpone the exercise,” she explained.

She added the postponement would afford the new administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, to prepare adequately for the exercise. Dapoet had informed that the NPC would conduct the first digital census in Nigeria whenever a new date is fixed, saying: “Presently, we have purchased the handheld devices to be used to capture data and are safely stored at the Central Bank in Jos. This also means the software is ready in hand. Presently, we are also getting our new leaders acquainted with the methodology and processes adopted for the current Census exercise.”

She added: “We are using the opportunity offered by this postpone- ment to reassess our census work- plan and to inject any input that would add value to the strategies for implementing the methodology for optimal success. “We need to reassure you that the coming census will not be like previous exercises, which were marred by incidences of undercounting, multiple count- ing and inaccurate enumeration, leading to Lack of trust in the census data and making it difficult to use for planning and development purposes.

We have also put some measures in the process to curtail incidences of political interference with the census process,” she said. But five months into the administration of President Tinubu, the House of Representatives is becoming apprehensive and is worried about the funds that were appropriated for the aborted population census earlier in the year. Hence, the lower chamber has decided to look into the issue with the aim of ensuring that the money is utilized for the purpose for which it was voted.

Motion for probe

It was in respect to this that the House resolved to launch an investigation into how the N800 billion that was earmarked for the exercise has been expended so far. The Green Chamber, therefore, mandated its Committee to Population to investigate the money expended on the postponed 2023 population and housing census and liaise with the National Population Commission to ensure a successful population and housing census when proclaimed.

The decision was consequent upon a motion jointly sponsored by Hon. Dominic Okafor and Hon. Patrick Umoh titled “Need to Investigate the Expenditure on the Postponed 2023 Population and Housing Census by the National Population Commission and Conduct of the National Population/Housing Census.”

The motion was seconded by Hon. Chris Nkwonta. While presenting the motion, Hon. Okafor noted that census provides accurate population data crucial for development planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, and government program implementation, especially at a time when the Federal Government in conjunction with state governments are working on giving palliatives to vulnerable citizens and also planning other social services.

He also noted that the National Population Commission in Nigeria conducts periodic censuses, surveys, and other methods to enumerate the country’s population, providing data for national planning and economic development. “Further notes that the national census was last conducted in Nigeria in 2006 and the 2023 census, which was scheduled for May 2023, was postponed by the National Population Commission.

“Worried that the data collected in the 2006 Population Census is far from reality in 2023 and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning. “Aware that the National Population Commission has admitted to having spent Two Hundred Billion Naira (N200, 000, 000, 000) as part of the Eight Hundred Billion Naira (N800, 000, 000, 000) budgeted for the planning mid-execution of the 2023 population and housing census, which was postponed.

“Also, aware that the financial investment in 2023 population census planning would have improved economic planning and distribution of palliatives in the country. “Also, worried about the National Population Commission remarks, that if the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information”, he submitted.

The lawmaker said he was aware that the National Population Commission, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Nasir lsa Kwarra, expressed readiness to conduct a population and housing census during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 6, 2023.

Debate on the motion

In his contribution to the motion, Hon. Ahmed Jaha complemented the spirit and content of the motion but stressed the lack of free movement in various parts of the country due to insecurity and hence expressed worry about the safety of the census officials bearing in mind the dire need for heightened security in all parts of the country. Hon. Ademorin Kuye, in his contribution, supported the prayers of the motion as census is critical for proper planning by the government.

He stated that the census was already fixed and funds appropriated for despite the said levels of insecurity and the motion is asking for accountability, and that the postponement was due to the preparation for elections. He called on other lawmakers to support the motion. However, Hon. Inuwa Garba, in his debate deferred with Kuye and instead concurred with Hon. Ahmed Jaha as he stated that the safety of the proposed census conductors should be paramount as it cannot be ascertained that their safety is guaranteed in volatile areas, and any partial/incomplete census is no census at all.

He argued that the country should be focused on providing national security. Hon. Kama Nkemkanma in contributing to the debate stated that for a holistic census to be done, there is the need to tackle insecurity. Former deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who also contributed to the debate, agreed that census is necessary for national planning and development.

He agreed with the intent to investigate funds spent so far, but the current insecurity situation in the country does not accommodate deploying human and capital resources to volatile places. Wase reminded his colleagues that the money earmarked for procurement of ammunition for security agencies in the supplementary budget underscores the need for getting security right before anything like a census should take place.

Hon. Jonathan Gaza Gbwefi, in his intervention proposed an amendment to delete prayers one to three and retain only prayer four in order not to throw the baby away with the bath water. While the motion was voted on, adopted as amended and referred to the House Committee on Population, Nigerians are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the investigation.