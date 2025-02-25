Census: NPC Warns Nigerians, Says We’re Not Recruiting

Share

The National Population Commission (NPC) has described the purported job recruitment for population and housing making rounds on some sections of the media as fake.

The Commission in a statement issued by its Director, Public Affairs, Erelu Taibat Yemi Oloruntoba, said the site was aimed at defrauding unsuspecting citizens.

“We want to state unequivocally that the commission is not currently conducting any recruitment for ad-hoc staff related to the upcoming census,” the statement said.

The commission stated that President Bola Tinubu promised to set up a committee to align the census budget with the government’s present financial situation before proclaiming the conduct of the census.

“Nigerians should be aware that when there is a date for the census and it becomes necessary for the commission to recruit ad-hoc staff for the exercise, it will be officially announced through national media outlets, as well as the NPC’s verified social media platforms and website,” the commission assured.

It urged members of the public to disregard the fake website and its misleading information to avoid falling victim to scams.

“The commission is actively investigating the creators of this fake website.

“We encourage everyone to seek accurate information regarding the NPC’s activities from our official social media handles and website,” NPC advised.

The commission said it is committed to keeping the public informed about developments concerning the first biometric population and housing census in Nigeria, and appreciated the support in ensuring a successful census exercise.

