Census: It’s Nat’l Embarrassment Nigeria Doesn’t Know Her Population – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said it is a national embrassment that Nigeria could not conduct national census after nearly 20 years.

Akpabio who spoke in Abuja when the management of the National Population Commission(NPC) visited him to update him on the preparation for the next Census for the country, said the nation’s population has become a guess work.

“I don’t want to call it a national disgrace but can I say it is a national embrassment that even Nigerians who go outside to represent us in different fora do not know the number of Nigerians.

“Sometimes you will go to some places and they will say 250 million Nigerians. At another place, they will say you people are over 270 million. Some African countries think we are over 300 million.

“If you go to places where they are holding retreat now, they are now shrinking the the number from 250 million to 220 million. I think it’s time to bring that confusion to an end,” the Senate president stated.

He noted that any country that does not know its population has already started to fail in its planning.

According to him, “You cannot truly plan for the future if you don’t know the number of mouths you want to feed.

“You do not know the number of children that you want to put in schools. You can’t know the number of classroom blocks you will build.

“We must plan. Any country that does not plan for its future has already accepted to fail.

“We will be failing future generation of Nigerians if we do not begin to plan for the future and starting the planning is this census.

“This census is important so that we know how many people we are planning for.”

He assured the NPC management that the National Assembly would support the commission to succeed.

Earlier, the NPC chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra who led the delegation said the visit was to keep the Senate President abreast of the stage of preparation and seek continued support of the National Assembly for the next Census.

“We cannot conduct this census without your support. So we will continue to count on your support and we want to make Nigerians proud by conducting a very thorough census that will yield a lot of data that will assist in planning policy formulation and tracking our development,” Kwarra said.

