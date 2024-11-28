Census Delay Hinders Nigeria’s Undermines Progress – NPC

Share

The National Population Commission (NPC) has decried the delay in the conduct of the national population and housing census and said it posed a challenge to the government’s interventions in specific demographic groups.

NPC was on the verge of conducting the exercise in 2023 before it was cancelled by the immediate past administration. Nigeria had her last census exercise in 2006

The commission’s Chairman Nasir Isa Kwarra, in a speech to mark the 5th anniversary on the Nairobi Summit on International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), in Abuja on Thursday, said the delay in conducting a population and housing census is a setback to the Nigeria’s progress.

Kwarra described reliable and accurate census as fundamental for informed decision-making because it provides the necessary demographic data for effective policy design and implementation.

“The delay in conducting the census, particularly in the face of logistical and financial constraints, has hindered efforts to assess the full scope of population needs and allocate resources effectively, especially in rural and underserved areas,” he stated.

According to him, the gap in accurate population data undermines progress toward reducing maternal mortality and improving access to family planning.

He regretted that sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), were out of reach for many Nigerians, particularly women, girls, and young people.

“This is not just a health issue; it is also an issue of social and economic justice.

“When individuals are denied the ability to make choices about their health and lives, it limits their potential, reduces opportunities, and impacts society as a whole,” he noted.

The NPC Chairman called for partnership between government institutions, international agencies, civil society, and local communities, to address gender-based violence (GBV).

He acknowledged the transformative steps Nigeria took to fulfil her commitments at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the Nairobi Summit.

“These achievements not only testify to the strength of our policies but also reflect the resilience and ambition of our people, communities, and institutions.

“The government of Nigeria has made significant strides in aligning national policies with the goals of the ICPD and the commitments renewed in Nairobi,” he added.

Kwarra noted strategic investments Nigeria made to expand access to high-quality maternal and child health services, which he said was in the belief that women’s health is critical to national prosperity.

“This ensures that women can make informed choices about their reproductive health, free from coercion or discrimination, thereby upholding their rights,” he added.

He stated that considerable progress has been achieved in addressing gender-based violence (GBV), and called for comprehensive national policies and stronger legislation to prevent GBV, and provide support and justice to survivors.

Share

Please follow and like us: