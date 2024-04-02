Cement Prices: Block moulders call for lower import duties

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) has urged the Federal Government to reduce import duties on cement manufacturing components to attract more foreign investment in the sector.

National President Adesegun Banjoko gave the advice on Monday.

He said the price of one bag of cement in Nigeria, currently in the region of N7,000 and N8,000 was still considered too expensive.

The government and cement manufacturers in February agreed on a N7,000 to N8,000 price range for one bag of 50 kg cement.

However, cement manufacturers said the cement price reduction wasn’t guaranteed, indicating that the sustainability of the price decrease was dependent on the government following through on its promises to address certain industry challenges.

Banjoko said the threat by the government to open up the borders to increase supply had also not brought down the prices.

He said: “Of recent, the issue of our key raw material, cement, attracted front burner attention nationwide, and the dust is yet to finally settle as far as we are concerned because the N7000 to N8000 offer is still on the high side.”

“The government has threatened to open the borders to increase supply.

“Please also reduce import duties on imported components for manufacturing cement and also invite more global investors into the sector so that ‘the market can determine fair prices.”