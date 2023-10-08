Cement Price: Looming War As Big 3 Fight for Market Share

…As Analysts Canvass Healthy Competition

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI notes that BUA Cement’s recent slashing of its price of the 50kg bag of cement from N5, 500 to N3, 500 would catalyze a price war in the building/construction industry. That could force down the exorbitant price of cement in the country

The cement Oligopolies and danger of price fixing

The price of cement has been a matter of concern to the Federal Government, cement manufacturers and consumers. This concern stemmed from the perception that Nigeria has enough domestic resources and manufacturing capacity to produce and deliver cement at much lower prices to its citizens than it is presently doing. The concern is also fostered by the notion that the Nigerian cement market is susceptible to price fixing because of its oligopolistic nature.

An oligopoly is a market in which control over an industry lies in the hands of a few large sellers, who own a dominant share of the market. Oligopolistic markets have homogenous products, few market participants, and inelastic demand for the products in those industries. The Nigerian cement industry is dominated by three major actors: the Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Group and Lafarge Africa Plc.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the concern over the rapidly rising price of cement became a matter of debate in 2021 in the Nigerian Senate. The debate followed a motion that was moved by Senator Ashiru Oyelola Yisa and others on the, “Need for Liberalisation of Cement Policy in Nigeria.”

The crux of Yisa’s argument was that as at 2018, the installed capacity of cement producers was about 47.8 million metric tonnes annually (mmta), which according to him, is far above the estimated (2018) domestic consumption of about 20.7 mmta. “Yet, the price of cement in Nigeria is about 240 per cent higher than the global average,” he observed, taking cognisance that cement takes a large share of domestic expenditure and the price of each commodity significantly impacts the government’s ability to provide the much-needed infrastructural works required for the growth of the country.

He, therefore, said: “Mindful that the Nigerian cement market is oligopolistic in nature with three players (Dangote Cement (60.6 per cent); Lafarge Africa Plc (21.8 per cent) and BUA Group (17.6 per cent), largely dominating the scene therefore making it susceptible to price fixing practices. I am convinced that if the status quo persists, the negative consequences of high prices on the economy will outweigh the benefits of producing cement locally.

“It’s strongly believed that there is an urgent need to encourage more local production of cement to satisfy the demands of Nigeria with a steady growth rate of approximately three per cent per annum; a housing deficit of 30 million units and less engagement of over 10.5 million workforce of the building and construction industry.” As recently as August 27, an allegation went viral in the social media that Dangote Cement is selling cement at a much lower price in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, than it does in Nigeria.

The citymirrornews.com published an online story on August 27, 2023, with the head- line: “Netizens Call Out Dangote for Selling Cement N5,200 in Nigeria, N1,500 in Benin Republic. The publication stated that “a Twitter user identified as @drpenking called out Dangote for selling his bag of cement for N5, 200 in Nigeria despite the fact that the raw material is sourced locally in Nigeria. “He (@drpenking) tweeted: ‘Dangote cement is produced in Nigeria.

The raw material is sourced locally in Nigeria at almost zero cost. Nothing is imported. Almost zero taxes yet the price of cement is N5, 200 in Nigeria and the same is sold in Seme, Benin Republic at N1, 500. Sit & Explain to me (sic).” Although the Dangote Group has debunked that assertion, the fact that the price of cement is very exorbitant in the country persists even as the rapid rise in the price of the product which over 80 per cent of its raw materials is sourced locally and it is abundant in the country, remains a source of worry.

BUA announces price cut, to inaugurate 6mmta production facility

BUA Group recently announced a reduction in the price of its cement from N5, 000 per bag to N3, 500. This, it disclosed, is coming on the heels of expected coming on stream of its two production lines at Okpella and Sokoto (with a combined capacity of 6mmts per annum) in December 2023. Sunday Telegraph observed that the announcement has already heightening a price war in the building materials and infrastructure industry.

The Nigerian cement market had been dominated by Dangote, BUA Group and Lafarge, respectively. The BUA Group’s decision sent a shock wave to the building material and infrastructure industry. The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, had raised the alarm over the high cost of cement in Nigeria compared to other parts of the continent. Meanwhile, days after the BUA price reduction announcement, its major competitor, Dangote Cement, debunked speculation that it has slashed the prices of its cement brand by 50 per cent.

But Sunday Telegraph investigation reveals that Dangote now sells its cement brands at a ‘promotional price’ of N4,450 ex-factory price + transportation N300. But, Lafarge cement, a major player in the building materials market, is yet to react to the cut in price by BUA cement. However, a survey of cement sellers- wholesalers and retailers in Abuja showed that the new price change by BUA is yet to be effected.

In Owerri, Onyekachi Ezenwa said his 50kg BUA Cement price has remained at N5, 000. He said, “The price reduction for me is a media thing. As of today (Monday), we still buy at the same depot price and sell for N5000 per 50kg bag. I am saying come back here in a week; the price may remain the same. “Several persons have called me on the price reduction thing for BUA Cement, but we are yet to see it being affected.”

Abdul Adamu, a dealer, who plies his trade in Gwarinpa area in Abuja, said he has yet to change his stock; hence, he still sells at the old price of N5, 000 per 50kg bag. “We are yet to get new stock at the moment; for now, we still sell at N5,000 per bag”, he said. Speaking in Lagos, Wumi Iledare, a Professor Emeritus in Petroleum Economics and Executive Director of Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation, stated that the situation may be relieving in the short run.

“That one seller in a market can single- handedly determine the cement price is worrisome. It shows the market is anti-competition, and regulators must be watchful of such behaviour. “To consumers of the product, cement, in this case, may seem very relieving in the short run. “However, if it is a dominant cement firm, such a seller may drive others out of the cement market in the long run.

Other than that, reducing the price of any raw material for productivity activity is good”, he said. On his part, Kunle Olubiyo, the President of Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, said that the BUA cement price review would help reduce the 20 million housing deficit in Nigeria. “The recent price war in the cement sub sector is a welcome development in the spirit of market competition.

“It is also good for the public, the off-takers and end users customers of the products. “You recall that the Federal Government has recently demonstrated her interest in the deployment of cement materials in the construction of roads where cement is considered more valuable and appropriate, taking into consideration the divergence in climatic conditions of different parts of Nigeria where the use of bitumen may not be most suitable.

“This development, apart from reducing the cost of construction of road, housing and other products that require cement as feedstock, will help in reducing the housing deficits in Nigeria, create jobs, create wealth while at the same time bring about peace as the productive energy of idle youths population would be productively and constructively engaged”, he stated.

Also, Prof Godwin Oyedokun, President of the Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers, said the development may lead to a price war and force other producers to reduce their prices to remain competitive. “I can say that when one producer slashes its product prices, it may affect other producers in different ways, depending on various factors such as the competition level, market size, product differentiation, and the availability of substitutes.

“In some cases, price slashing may lead to a price war and force other producers to reduce their prices to remain competitive, decreasing profit margins. “On the other hand, it can also stimulate demand for the product and increase overall market size and revenue. “Ultimately, the effect of price slashing will depend on many factors and the specific circumstances of the market.

“Sure, I know competitors will respond to this. I pray it brings a positive multiplier effect on the economy”, he said. But, Bode Fadipe, a Global Power and Energy analyst, said that the reduction of BUA cement price is cosmetic and transient unless there is a corresponding review of other parameters required in the building industry. “What BUA has done is a sustainability strategy.

I won’t be surprised to see a return to the old price because the macro and micro- economic indicators are major suspects.” Idakolo Gbolade, Chief Executive Officer of SD & D Capital Management, said the development may push BUA’s major competitors to cut cement prices. He urged the government to provide opportunities for more competition in the cement industry.

“The recent announcement by BUA cement of a slash in the price of cement is a welcome development, and it shows that if more Nigerians are patriotic, we can start witnessing the change we desire.