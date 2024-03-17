Cement Price Hike: Hopes dashed, constructions stalled

Nigerian musician and Afrobeat icon, Seun Kuti, recently thrilled audiences with his performance at the WOMADelaide festival at Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla, South Australia. The festival, which ran from March 8th to 11th, featured Seun Kuti’s electrifying performance on March 9, which was the highlight of the festival, showcasing his signature blend of infectious rhythms, powerful vocals, and poignant social commentary. Known for his energetic and captivating performances, Seun Kuti delivered a memorable show, continuing his father’s legendary legacy of Afrobeat music. Afrobeat is not the only thing Seun Kuti exports to the world from Nigeria, he also represents the African fashion. Just like his father, the late legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, served the African style in his own unique way, Seun picked up this style and made it his own.

His style is all about big collar and Button down shirts made with African prints. His signature hairstyle has always been skin cut. He switches his style once in a while with t-shirts, jeans and collar shirts. Coral Beads , chains are among his favourite accessories. If you love contemporary African fashion, Seun Kuti’s style can teach you a tip or two. N5,000 to N9,000 per bag should the government fail to take proactive steps. That was following the pronouncement of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on cement technology and the marching order on housing by President Tinubu. CEPAN said: “Our findings from various parts of the country show that cement sells for as high as N6,000 per bag in the rainy season. Our prediction is that it will sell for over N9,000 per bag in the dry season, especially with the pronouncement of the Minister of Works on cement technology and the marching order on housing by Mr. President if the government does not take proactive steps.

While we commend the minister’s position on cement-made roads, we warn of the dire consequences if the supply end is not properly addressed. It would amount to a dereliction of duty not to intervene, and the time is now. “To do otherwise is to continue in a worsening pipe dream that prices would suddenly drop on this essential input that will continue to drain the purse of Nigerians, render them homeless, encourage chaos between demand and supply, and worsen the infrastructural deficit it set out to cure, and lead to an unprecedented price hike.” Block makers, cement sellers lament scarcity of commodity,low patronage In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the founder of Ona Ara Block Industry in the Adesan area of Mowe,Ogun State, Akeem Akibu, said sales have considerably dropped due to the rise in the prices of cement and other materials used for moulding blocks. “People are turning back because block is expensive 9-inch block was sold fòr N500; a 6-inch block used to sell for N450.

Today, a 9-inch block is now sold between N650 and N700. Even sharp sand that was N80,000 is now between N125,000 and N130,000. Then, plaster was around N70,000 per 20 tonnes. It’s now between N110,000 and N120,000. On whether the rise in cement price will reduce the quality of concrete blocks, he said: “No, it can’t. If you have a name to protect, you will destroy it by reducing the quality. It’s better to maintain the standard. Those who can pay will pay and those who can’t will not. But if you increase the quantity and water down the quality, it’s the fastest way to destroy your business.”

Another block maker and owner of Allahu Lateef Block Industry in the Omu area of Obafemi Owode Local Government of Ogun State, who simply gave his name as Taofeek, lamented the scarcity of cement despite its sky-high price. “There was a time when you would place an order today, and the next day, you would get what you booked for.. But what happens now is that if you book cement, you could wait fòr more than two weeks before you are supplied. They are saying many people have paid. It is expensive yet scarce. The high price and the scarcity of cement are making the whole business frustrating. I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years, I’ve never experienced this. I’ve closed my cement store now for two weeks. If I no longer have cement, why should I open it? Look at how empty and quiet this place is. It wasn’t the case before.

This place used to be a beehive of activities.” Corroborating Taofeek’s claim, a cement dealer in the Ogunrun-Ori area of Ogun State , Yemi Abegunde, said it was time the Tinubu administration rejigged its economic policies, lamenting low patronage and difficulty in buying cement. “Things are no longer the way they used to be. Many people have stopped their projects because of the high price of cement. There’s no way it would not affect our business. If it were before, I would have sold about 40 bags of cement by now. Worst case, 20 bags.I’ve not sold anything today. ” Cement price put my multi-billion naira projects on hold- Quantity Surveyor Expressing his displeasure over the rising price of cement, a quantity surveyor, Mr Babatunde Ogunfowora, said the current increase cannot be justified because over 80 per cent of the raw materials are sourced locally. “The sudden increase in the price of cement is not something we envisaged. But, if you ask me, I think it’s not normal. The reason I’m saying this is because 85 per cent of materials used in manufacturing cement are obtained in Nigeria. I may not be precisely correct but I know it’s over 80 per cent of raw materials from Nigeria. And if there is going to be increase in price, it will be as a result of diesel. “Diesel has not really gone up. It has been around N1,200 since last year. What they are saying is, there is an increase in the cost of production.

What production? And the fluctuating rate of foreign exchange? What are they importing? Yes, they probably import 15 per cent or 20 per cent of the raw materials. That shouldn’t account for the sudden increase.” Speaking on how projects are being abandoned because of the rocketing price of cement, he said: “The implication of this particular increase in cement prices is that, I prepared about two estimates in the last two weeks. When the clients see the estimates, they would either postpone the execution of that project because it is beyond what they are expecting the estimates to be or it is beyond their budget. Like the concrete, we call it grade 25. Before the new prẹsident was sworn-in, it was about N65,000 per metre cube or say N70,000 per metre cube as of last year. “And that’s using N8,500 per cement. Not even N10,000. It will be more than N115,000 per metre cube. The irony of it is that prices are going up but income is not increasing.

There is no production practically. People who want to manage that, “well, let’s see whether we can still do one or two things”. Once they see the estimate, they will either delay the project or postpone the project because it is beyond their budget. ” Reacting to the call by concerned Nigerians to grant licence to Nigerians to import cement, he said it would only worsen Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis. “Federal Government is trying to see if it could give licences to people to import cement. Yes, the price of cement may come down but that would have adverse effects ọn the value of the Naira. When you ask people to bring cement, they will buy cement with Dollar not with Naira. There will be pressure ọn the Dollar in Nigeria. That will further depreciate the value of the Naira.” He, however, disclosed to Sunday Telegraph that multiple-billion naira projects belonging to two of his clients had been put on hold. “I hope the manufacturers of cement in Nigeria are not playing politics. BUA cement promised Nigerians that it would sell a bag of cement for N3,500 last year. How come the whole thing went up to N10,000. If BUA can sell at N3,500, cement shouldn’t be more than N5,000. I don’t know what has changed between last December and now that will force the price of cement to go to N10,000. I have two jobs I’m doing now but clients are no longer embarking on the projects now. And the projects are in billions of Naira. They have put them on hold, hoping that things would be better.” Creative, innovative developers now bill in dollars Speaking on how creative and innovative developers escape the effects of inflation on cement and other building materials, a developer, Anthony Nosa FearGod, told Sunday Telegraph that, “We all know the situation of Nigeria and what makes all the prices of building materials to rise. It’s simply inflation and the failing value of the Naira. The only way developers can stay afloat is to work with the Dollar to Naira rate. That’s what creative and innovative developers are doing these days. Let’s assume a property is $70,000. Even if the naira fluctuates, it won’t affect the development plan.”

In her reaction, the Chief Executive Officer of Predestinated Real Estate and Property Development Company Limited, Prof Victoria Samuel, said that projects had suffered setbacks as delivery dates remain unmet. “The first thing I would say is that it’s not been easy. The deadline for so many projects have not been realised because of the sudden change. And as you are aware, like every other thing in the economy, the Dollar rate has affected a lot of things, coupled with the fact that only few people are in that industry. If I’m right, there are three major players. You cannot cut corners when it comes to building projects because if you cut corners on building projects, you can be sure that the structure can’t be sound.” She added: “Fortunately, we have been enjoying the good understanding of our clients. They know it’s not an artificial problem. They are aware of it. They know that they have to wait, believing God that there will be a crash in the price of cement and we hope it will be based on the action the government has taken. At least, we can see the Dollar has gone down from N2,000 to about N1,500. Look, there are projects we started five years ago that we are into at the moment, and the funder is working with the cost of five years ago. ” So, that automatically has to be placed on hold because there is no way the funder of the project can break even.

There is no way, we, the developers, can continue because it’s unrealistic with what we have on ground now. Apart from the issue of monopoly being enjoyed by few people selling cement, when you look at the general picture, you have a project at hand, you already have an estimate based on the current price and no investor to fund the project and when you get an investor, the price is not the same again.” She, however,expressed optimism that the price of a bag of cement could sell for as low as N1,000. “It’s either some people suspend their project or some people go ahead to do whatever just to do something and in the long run, it becomes a problem to society at large. A lot of our clients have put their projects on hold because there is no way we can handle it.We have to put them on hold because it’s not only cement that is expensive. We are putting them on hold till there is a drop in the price of cement because if you are not in the development phase,you won’t be talking about cement.

Cement is even the least of our problems in property development. The cost of putting up a structure is about one-tenth of the cost of finishing it. I can give you this information for free. Those who are going on with construction at the moment are those who have clients abroad. All my clients overseas are still constructing because they change hard currencies to naira. But many Nigerians are putting their projects on hold. “With good government policies,the price can crash. If our mining industry is functional and the government policies are good, cement can sell for as low as N1,000. I understand that in certain African countries,cement price is that low.” We’re experimenting on alternatives ExNIOB president In response to questions in some quarters on the possibility of an alternative to cement, a former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) , Mr Kunle Awobodu, said: “We are still experimenting on alternatives to cement to the extent that we have vociferously advocated for the use of pozzolanic materials for cementitious function in building construction.” He, however, insists Nigeria is not ready for an alternative. “There have always been experiments for many years from researchers, especially in this part of the world. And I don’t know why the alternative to cement has not become a prevalent practice. I remember, at the level of NIOB, where we brought research members. Our members were researching in a joint project with Lafarge, so that we could start a process to commercialise this pozzolanic material.

“So,work is still ongoing. Realistically, we are not fully ready. So, when you don’t have an alternative on the surface of the ground, then you become a victim of the whims and caprices of cement manufacturers in relation to economic forces. You know, they’re just responding to economic indices, the inflationary trend.” He added: “The alternative we are looking for should not be expensive because the essence of looking for an alternative is not because cement is not performing the expected function but because of finding a way of reducing the cost implication. We have limestone in large quantities in Nigeria. So, something you have in large quantities, why think of alternatives? That’s why we should investigate. Energy is a major cause of rise in the price of cement and then maintenance cost, and spare parts that are being purchased using scarce forex. Why can’t we produce the spare parts here?” Cement producers’ challenge In a recent interview with a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph), the National Chairman of Cement Producers’ Association of Nigeria (CEPAN), Prince David Iweta, had said the rise in the price of cement was a case of demand outweighing supply. Speaking on what could be done to crash the price of cement, Iweta admonished the Federal Government to revisit the late President Umar Yar’Adua’s Backward Integration Policy, which allows a great number of players in the industry to import cement. “If you remember, the association had earlier warned, even when the commodity was still as low as N3,000 that in the nearest future, it would sell for as high as N9,000 if certain steps were not taken. Why we were saying that then was to ginger the government to take action and avert this mess that we are all in today,” he said. He added: “The way out in the immediate for the Federal Government is to revisit that policy. Otherwise, the price will keep rising since it is obvious that these few players cannot cope with the demands of Nigerians.” Iweta assured Nigerians that CEPAN could help crash the exorbitant price of cement in 30 days if its help was sought by the government.