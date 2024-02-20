Cement Price: FG To Fix Roads, Reduce Import Duties

The Federal Government has promised to focus more on road maintenance and look into ways to reduce import levies and petrol prices in order to lower the exorbitant price of cement across the country.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja following the Monday meeting with the cement manufacturers over a constant hike in the price of cement.

The statement was signed by Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, Mrs. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Trade and Investment, and the three main cement producers, Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, and Lafarge Plc.

The document revealed that the government was aware of the difficulties listed by the producers, which include high foreign exchange rates, poor road networks, high petrol prices, hefty import duties on spare parts and cement smuggling to nearby countries.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment decided at the end of the meeting to ask President Bola Tinubu for some remedies regarding the price of petrol and import tariffs.

The Federal Ministry of Works would focus more on road maintenance, particularly in the vicinity of the manufacturing facilities.

The National Security Advisor and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment were to have a closer working relationship on cement smuggling in order to combat this threat.

The gathering also decided that several places around the country were experiencing unusually high cement prices at the moment.