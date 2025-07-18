Cement Majors Power NGX To N833bn Gain As ASI Hits 130,283.86

Nigeria’s equities market extended its winning streak yesterday, as bullish sentiment across key sectors propelled the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 1.02 per cent, or 1,316.79 basis points, to close at 130,283.86.

This surge, driven chiefly by heavyweight cement stocks, translated into a market capitalisation gain of ₦833 billion, further cementing July’s impressive performance.

The rally was underpinned by broad-based investor interest in bellwether stocks, particularly in the industrial and consumer goods sectors.

Leading the charge were Dangote Cement and BUA Cement, both of which posted maximum gains of 10 per cent apiece.

Dangote Cement climbed from N430.30 to N473.30, while BUA Cement advanced to N112.20 from N102.00, as institutional investors snapped up large-cap counters ahead of halfyear corporate disclosures.

With Thursday’s rally, the market’s Month-to-Date (MtD) return rose to +8.6 per cent, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) return improved to +26.6 per cent, reflecting sustained optimism amid improved macroeconomic indicators, particularly declining inflation and better FX liquidity.

Despite a sharp 89.8 per cent decline in traded volume to 1.19 billion units valued at N42.76 billion, sentiment remained upbeat.

ACCESSCORP led in volume with 168.10 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK topped the value chart at N6.29 billion. The sectoral performance was mixed.

The Industrial Goods Index soared by 9.1 per cent, fuelled by gains in cement majors and Lafarge Africa (+6.54%), while the Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.5 per cent, reflecting renewed confidence in non-durables.

Conversely, the Banking Index dipped 2.3 per cent to 1,552.86 points, down from 1,590.09, on profit-taking in Tier-1 lenders. The Insurance and Oil & Gas in – dices also shed 0.9% and 0.6 per cent respectively.

In total, 29 stocks advanced against 44 decliners, translating to a negative market breadth of 0.7x. Nonetheless, bullish plays in mid- and small-cap names such as CHAMS (+9.96%), Eunisell (+9.76%), and ABC Transport (+9.85%) bolstered market breadth.

Investor appetite also remained strong in the fintech and insurance segments. eTrazact appreciated 8.62 per cent to ₦9.45, buoyed by digital payments growth.

Cornerstone Insurance (+8.37%) and Linkage Assurance (+7.86%) benefited from regulatory tailwinds and rising premium penetration.

In the FMCG space, PZ Cussons (+7.08%), NASCON Allied Industries (+6.81%), and Cadbury Nigeria (+5.53%) stood out amid a broader consumer rotation, supported by expectations of resilient demand despite persistent inflation.

Unilever Nigeria and Dangote Sugar also posted moderate gains. Meanwhile, Access Corporation climbed 2.43 per cent to N27.45, extending its rebound on strong fundamentals, while Jaiz Bank advanced 3.55 per cent, underscoring growing confidence in non-interest banking.

Analysts attributed the sustained rally to institutional repositioning ahead of Q2 earnings, growing macro stability under the Tinubu administration, and sector-specific tailwinds in infrastructure, digital finance, and manufacturing.