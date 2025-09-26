Celtic Boss Showers More Praise On Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has continued to earn more praise from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after he came off the bench to score in a UEFA Europa League tie in Serbia.

Iheanacho was introduced at halftime and put visiting Celtic in front after 55 minutes. Red Star fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at home, but Rodgers was again delighted with the contributions of the 28-year-old Iheanacho. “I thought Kele’s goal was absolutely outstanding,” remarked the manager, who described the draw on the road as “a good point”.

“One of his great strengths is that he can take the ball in and progress us up the pitch. “He gave us a much better platform in the second half.” Iheanacho himself said he is enjoying his time at Celtic and promises more goals and good performances to come.