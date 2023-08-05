Celine Dion’s Family Shares Update As Singer Battles Neurological Disorder

The family of the famous Canadian musician, Céline Dion, has revealed that the singer is yet to find any medicine that works to help combat her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

New Telegraph reports that in December 2022, the singer disclosed that she was diagnosed with an incurable disease that causes one’s muscles to tense uncontrollably.

Also, Celine Dion made a public statement via her Twitter handle in May 2023, about the cancellation of all her 2023 and 2024 upcoming world tours over her battle with the neurological disorder.

However, Celine’s sister, Claudette Dion, gave an update on the singer’s health in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, stating that since the diagnosis there has not been much improvement in the singer’s health.

Claudette said, “We can’t find any medicine that works but having hope is important.

‘We are working closely with researchers who are specialised in the rare condition,” she added.