Celestial Church Totally Against Occultism – Ven. Superior Olatosho Oshoffa

Shepherd of the International Headquarters of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Venerable Superior Evangelist Olatosho Oshoffa, this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, recalls part of the historic moments of his late father and founder of CCC, Saint Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa, including how he was instrumental to the raising of over 30 dead persons

How do you feel clocking 54?

I am grateful to God. He has been so kind to me and that is why I celebrate my birthday yearly. For my 54th there is no exception as I thank God.

It was gathered that you empowered some business owners with N3.5 million…

Yes. I noticed that people need help and like my father, the founder of CCC, Saint Samuel Oshoffa, I believe in helping people. I do not know when I will die so I need to impact people’s lives. During my birthday I rolled about N3.6 million to 36 people, that is; each person getting N100, 000, with the belief that it could help their small businesses to grow. Also, believing that next year they will also be able to empower other people-this is my main mission, to help them grow their businesses so that they may help other people.

As a son of the late prophet Oshoffa, what memorable lessons did you draw from him?

He passed away when I was only 15 years old in 1985. Of course, every child misses his or her parents when they are no more. I miss him so much and I believe that he is helping us achieve a lot of things. His legacy is that of the man sent by God to establish the last ark of salvation. He was a philanthropist and spiritual man to the core. He was used to raise the dead of more than 30 people. He was an exceptional man; I miss him so much and I feel lucky to have been born through him. Through grace I am one of the children he gave birth to and I feel lucky for that.

There are reports of how late Pope John Paul II came visiting Nigeria because of him. Can you touch on this?

Oh! That’s a long story that cannot be narrated now. Believe me the Pope came to Nigeria on February 13,1982 and one of the reasons he came was to meet my father personally and there was an encounter.

You once mentioned that the late Chief Hubert Ogunde paid your late father a visit which made some persons won- dered the kind of relationship it was between a traditionalist and church leader…

It was not a relationship as such, the late Pa Ogunde came to seek spiritual assistance from my father. There is a difference between that and a relationship because he wanted to produce a film entitled ‘Aye’ and he said to my father that he had searched for his name throughout the occult sects and could not find his name. He thought the miracles performed through my father were from the dark world. He came to him and said ‘S Oshoffa I want to produce a film called Aye, that film will reveal the secret of the evil world and there is no one that produces such a film without a repercussion. Therefore, I want to put myself and my family under the umbrella of the God you are serving.’ So, it was not as if they had a personal relationship.

It is believed in some quarters that some African instituted churches like CCC do not draw the line between African traditional worship and Christian worship. What can you say about this?

No. I do not understand what you mean by drawing the line. I am a Celestial and Christian to the core. I can only talk about the CCC. I was born and bred in this church. Celestial Church is the real Pentecostal Church. Why did I say so? This is the church that once you are baptised today and receive the Holy Spirit today, you can become a prophet or prophetess. This is the only church in the world where we publicly denounce and antagonise occultism at every service. A true CCC member cannot be part of any occult group. Therefore, inviting them to church does not mean we are part of them but a way of letting them see that Jesus Christ is the light of the world.

This also shows that the church is an open place where anyone can be invited to and probably by the grace of God such people can have a change of mind and save the Lord. Paul said when I’m in Corinth I behave like the Corinthians, and when in Galatia I behave like a Galatian.

Repeatedly, some CCC parishes have drawn attention by having non-gospel artistes minister in their churches, de- spite reported warning by the church’s leadership. Does this mean a lack of regulation?

It is uncalled for and condemnable. I came out openly to condemn it and the church authority did as well. We are not part of it but I believe with time things like this will come under order.

Also, it has been alleged that some unscriptural practices take place in some parishes….

In every organisation there may be one or two lapses, we are facing a sort of division now in our church. That is just the reality, but the fact remains that with time when the church is fully one we can have full control of what we cannot handle now. It is a phase of life we will overcome.

An actress came under criticism recently after a video emerged where she was seen dancing in the church wearing a four-corner garment meant for prophetesses instead of the round neck garment. What is your reaction?

The church does not permit individuals who are not prophets or prophetesses to wear a garment with four corner neck. The four-corner garment is meant for prophets and prophetesses. Like I said earlier the church authority is taking steps to ensure things are put in order.

Contrary to the nation’s law, there seems to be a promotion of the LGBT community even by acclaimed pastors, especially in regards to a recent video on social media where a member of the community identified himself as a Reverend mother. How do you see this?

We as a church are fully against it and the law is against it. Since the law of the country is against it then the country is right to raise up against them in dictating what punishment should be given to them.

As usual, talks on the first fruit offering come up at this time of the year. Some days ago, a preacher instructed that members should pay their first fruit offerings directly to him, claiming he was entitled to the offerings and not the church…

First fruit is mentioned in the Bible but no pastor can say it is for him totally, it is wrong. Every Levite is supposed to give out of the tithes to the less privileged not to talk of someone saying the first fruit is for him fully, it is wrong.

How do you see Christianity and governance in Nigeria?

For God’s sake Christians can be involved in politics. I’m a preacher of Christians’ involvement in politics because we are part of the nation. Once you are not part of the government how can you enjoy the dividends of democracy? Christians should not be discouraged from getting involved in politics. When you run from politics and you leave the governance of the country to nonbelievers, anything they do at the top, you should be blamed.

How do you see the present challenges of insecurity and economic hardships?

We all know that the country is facing a lot of hardship and insecurity everywhere. The government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu just came on board, and as a Christian and religious leader I believe with time things will come back to normal, though it will take a lot of sacrifices. There is no government that comes to power without God’s knowledge, so we pray to God to give our leaders the wisdom and capability to address all the issues so that our country will finally know peace. It shall be well with us now and forever.