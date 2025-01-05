Celestial Church Reportedly Loses Top Leaders

Share

Three prominent leaders in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) have reportedly passed away on Wednesday, January 1.

According to reports the church has been thrown into mourning following the death of the leaders – Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi of Orisun Ayo Parish, Ilupeju; Olumuyiwa Michael of Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu,who served as the Shepherd In-Charge and Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon of Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu.

The Secretary of the Pastor in Council and Head of Media and Publicity for CCC worldwide, Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala, announced Olajuwon’s death on the church’s official website.

“The death has been announced of Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist (Prophet) Johnson Olajuwon (JJ). He was, until his Death, the prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu.

“The suddenness of his passing has left many in shock, as he had read the second lesson at the cross-over service and was bubbling with life until his death early on the first day of the new year, 2025,”he stated.

Also, in a Facebook post, the Shepherd of CCC International Headquarters, Ketu, Olatosho Oshoffa, described Olajuwon as a dedicated, loyal, and truthful servant of God.

While the CCC Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu, announced Michael’s death on its Facebook page around 11 am on Wednesday, Elusanmi’s death was announced on the Instagram account ‘Celestialgeneration’ the same day.

Ajala, while speaking to newsmen, sternly warned those attributing any superstitious meaning to the deaths, adding that such interpretations contradict the faith of Christians.

He stated, “Death is a necessary end, and it will come at the appropriate time for everyone. People die every day. If three people die in a church as large as Celestial, coincidentally on the same day, I don’t understand why people are making a big deal of it.

“Everyone has a time to come and a time to go. The Bible says there is a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to laugh and a time to cry.

“So when Christians begin to treat these things as mysterious, I begin to wonder if we are truly followers of Christ. People shouldn’t attach superstitious meaning to their deaths. We all have our time to go.”

He further condoled families of the deceased, reassuring them that the Celestial headquarters would support them.

“The leadership of the church commiserates with the families. As a church, we will continue to pray against sudden Death. Even when people don’t die, we pray against sudden death. The church is in mourning. We are deeply pained by this loss. But at the same time, people should not attach any superstitious meaning to it.”

