Celestial Church Leader Foresees End To Nigeria’s Economic Woes

In a powerful declaration of faith and hope, the Celestial Church of Christ Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin Parish, has prophesied an end to Nigeria’s economic woes.

The prophetic message was delivered over the weekend by the Patron of the church, Most Senior Evangelist Soye Oluremi Oniagba, during the church’s 44th Adult Harvest celebration, themed ‘Harvest of His Praise’ (Psalm 100:4). Evangelist Oniagba declared, “By the time we celebrate our harvest next year, the source of grace and blessings will have started coming down from heaven.

“Every Nigerian… I’m too sure of it. I am damn too sure of it. People who are cursing the government today will start praising the government.”

Evangelist Oniagba emphasised the importance of praising God despite challenges, citing Psalm 100:4, which encourages believers to enter God’s presence with thanksgiving and praise.

He urged Nigerians to persevere, assuring that ‘there will be light at the end of the tunnel’ and that ‘this country is God’s land, and He will bring us back to Himself.’ As Nigeria looks to the future, the Celestial Church of Christ’s prophetic message offers hope for a brighter economic future.

With its emphasis on faith, perseverance, and community out- reach, the church inspires hope and resilience among its members and the wider community. “This country is God’s land, and He will bring us back to Himself,” Evangelist Oniagba reassured.

