Celebrity Parade As Achievers Win Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge

It was meant to be a community, grass-roots football initiative but in the end, the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge assembled the high and mighty in the Nigerian football and media world as Achievers FC won the 2025 edition of the competition.

On the multi-remarkable June 12 date, Achievers defeated LB United in the fi-nal game of the annual competition. This competition, set up five years ago by for-mer African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, accomplished more than it was expected to do on Thursday. A wonderful sunny weather after a previous rainy day was all the teams needed to sparkle in the 5-A-Side competition. More organized Achievers scored a lovely first goal, and the determination to equalize opened up the LB United defense for the final hit.

These footballers at the Obele Odan Community Centre in Surulere, Lagos, drew a class of guests you only see in an FACup final game. Ikpeba is a proud Bet-9ja Ambassador, and his partners for this event from Bet9ja Foundation were fully represented in top management and staff. The Executive Director, Ada Cuomo, and her husband, Alberto, led the Betja team.

From the world of football and ad-ministration were former Super Eagles players Mutiu Adepoju and Chikelue Iloenusi. Chikelue is also the Anambra FA Chairman. Super Eagles’ Victor Boniface had his agent, Atta Aneke, on the ground; the Supersport pair of Charles Anazodo and Segun Agbede, and all-round sportsman Harrison Jallah were also there to have fun with the boys.

The annual football is a give-back-to-the-community programme for the former Monaco of France play-er, and he chose his birthday, June 12, which has deep political signifi-cance in Nigeria. The 2025 event was emotional for the residents of Fujah Street, where the competition is held, and its environs. It was held in hon-our of late Dapo Sotuminu, who was not only the coordinator of the event but also the former CDA chairman. His wife, Mrs Tosin Sotuminu, led their three children to the event. The current CDA chairman, Mr Adetola Adelagun, was also there.

Azeez Olamilekan Jimoh was vot-ed the Most Valuable Player. Achiev-ers got N300,000, a trophy, and med-als for their achievement. The Bet9ja Director and Mrs Sotuminu jointly presented the champions’ trophy.

LB United took home the sum of N150,000 as the runners-up. The oth-er two semi-finalists also took home cash and medals.

