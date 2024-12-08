Celebrity Mega Fight: Comedian Akpororo, Deji Bakare Slugs It Out Dec 28

Share

In the dynamic world of entertainment, few things spark as much excitement and passion as a celebrity feud, especially one that unfolds in the public eye.

The rivalry between Deji Bakare, former Mr. Nigeria, and renowned comedian Akpororo, began as a verbal clash on social media, quickly escalating into a high-profile saga that captured the attention of fans worldwide.

It all began when Deji Bakare tweeted a critique of Akpororo’s comedy shows, calling them “boring” and suggesting it was time for the comedian to retire his mic. Akpororo, who is not someone to shy away from a challenge, fired back with a fiery Instagram video, branding Deji as “irrelevant” and claiming nobody knew who he was.

Not one to let the matter slide, Deji responded with a video of his own, asserting that Akpororo wasn’t on his level and alluding to a secret that could potentially ruin Akpororo’s career.

The back-and-forth intensified, and fans eagerly sided with their chosen celebrity, fueling the feud.

As the digital spat continued to stir the public, Diamond Superstars Promotions saw an opportunity to turn the rivalry into a full-blown spectacle.

The promoters stepped in, offering both celebrities the chance to settle their differences in the ring. The stage was set for what would become one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year: the Deji Bakare vs. Akpororo Celebrity Global Mega Fight.

Originally slated for an earlier date, the event was postponed to ensure a larger, more electrifying venue.

Now, on December 28th, the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will be the site of this epic showdown. The “Celebrity Global Mega Fight” promises to be a night of unparalleled drama, as both Deji Bakare and Akpororo are determined to prove themselves in the ring.

But the fight itself is just part of the experience. The event will be packed with side attractions and special performances, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. Expect live music, dance performances, comedy skits, and surprise celebrity appearances, all designed to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats.

