Celebrity Lifestyle Isn’t For The Weak – Rooboy

Hypeman extraordinaire best describes Kayode Olatunde better known as Rooboy, one of the housemates of the recently concluded BBNaija 10/10 season. Rooboy a performer and actor from Ogun state brought high energy, blunt honesty, and a genuine, un-strategic approach to the 10/10 season. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Rooboy spoke about his time on the show, lessons learnt and future projects among others.

To start with, how are you coping with your new celebrity status?

Honestly, I am still trying to process and live by it, it’s the life we crave for and we just have to keep up with it.

BBNaija gave us all the platform and now it is left to us to utilise the attention we are getting now for good and that is what I am currently doing with my brand at the moment.

Truth be told, celebrity lifestyle isn’t for the weak because you just want to maintain good posture for brand, showing up nice for outings, manner of approach in public need to be put in check among others.

So, what have you been up since the 10/10 season ended?

I have been up and doing trying to secure more bags to the tasks wins from the show, my team and I are doing a total repackaging of my brand to be more appealing and visible.

At the moment, I am open for collaborations, influencing, hosting gigs and hopefully I will get a call from movie producers to feature on their respective projects.

At the moment, I am more of my craft and the many opportunities that will come; the momentum is still very loud and I want to utilise every moment like my life depend on it. I just want to make my mother proud in heaven.

What plans do you have for the Rooboy Foundation at the moment?

There are lots of plans and vision for the Rooboy Foundation because that’s my baby and I am extremely passionate about it. For the Rooboy Foundation, I am committed to giving back and providing young generations with basic education needs while the Rooboy Experience is my entertainment arm where I put together gigs.

Before BBNaija, I did both with my personal funds and it slowed down because I was just starting up but now that I have the BBNaija platform experience where I have been able to put my face out, I am hoping my foundation will get the right support needed for it to thrive. The Rooboy Experience is an annual concert but I put a halt to it in 2022 when I could no longer sustain it but I believe I am bigger, better and learned now, so plans are in place to bring that back to life in full force.

What was your reaction when the winner was crowned?

To be honest even though I was also hoping to win the show because I got a lot of plans for the prize money but as fate would have it Imisioluwa won and I am genuinely happy for her because that girl from Ebute-Metta gave us a show from start to finish. Even though she can be annoying, she has a heart of God.

Her personality is simple, if she likes you, she goes all out for you and if it’s the other way round, you will get it in accurate proportion. If only she knew how big she was outside the show before she was crowned the winner.

Do you think your fight with her on the show was necessary?

I was only trying to match up with her energy but after the moment, I was sobered because I promised myself while going on the show that I would be myself and never stoop so low but emotions happened and let my guard down.

We are cool and vibe a lot now because that house changed a lot about me, and the BBNaija experience has taught me how to co-exist with other humans irrespective of their tribe and background.

What was the drive for you to enter for the 2025 edition of the show?

I was determined that one day I will get a chance to be in Biggie’s house because I had been auditioning since 2016 and I never gave up. So, I just said to myself, ‘let me try again this time, may be luck will be on my side.’

Something must have kept you going?

So, to be honest, I almost gave up for this one, this one especially. But I used to have one uncle that will tell me that you know what, Rooboy if you give up, you will lose because that day I was scheduled for auditioning, I also had a major show to handle and I made the decision to go for the audition.

Believe me or not, I did not know anything. I passed the first one, the second one, even on the second one, I didn’t have a travel box. So, I was meant to buy one travel box because I said to myself, I have never travelled outside Nigeria before but my instinct told me to buy two which I did.

Fast forward to the day of the last stage of auditioning where we got to interact with the judges, the moment I stepped my foot inside I started getting accolades like ‘Oh my goodness, you look good and you smell so good.’ I think that was what gave me the pass mark.

I waited for two weeks to get the final message and I was outside clubbing, enjoying. I just saw a message like around 11:59 PM that you have been selected as one of the housemates and I was ‘Na who give up! Mess up.

If there’s one alliance that you formed inside the house that you want to continue outside the house, which is it?

So, I formed a lot of alliances and I’m in good space with everybody. But the one I want to continue with is the one with Zita, Joanna, IB Fubara, Dede, Imisi and Kulture. I respect every other housemate too; we all grew and learnt a lot in 72 days together.

Just like Ebuka said, I’m a man with a plan. I know what I want to do. I know why I went on the show and that is what I am pursuing since the show ended.

If there’s one regret you have, maybe a major fight that you regretted in the house, which is it?

So, the one I really, I think I really regret is not even a fight. Is that the statement I made to somebody that I thought maybe this person is matured enough to understand.

I don’t want to call the name, but if you can get it, you get it. I opened up to you that I like you from the very first day I stepped my feet inside the house. Then you go around telling people that that’s a strategy.

How did you get there? Is there a crime for me to like you from the first time I saw you? I regretted making that statement.