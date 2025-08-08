Celebrity Fans Challenge Returns For Blockbuster 8th Season, Powered By BetBaba

As the 2025/2026 football season kicks off in just a few days, excitement is reaching fever pitch, not just for the matches on the pitch, but also for the return of one of Africa’s most beloved football entertainment shows, Celebrity Fans Challenge.

Now in its 8th thrilling season, the show promises more energy, excitement, and entertainment than ever before, with sponsorship from leading online sports betting platform, BetBaba.

The Ultimate Football Game Show Experience

Celebrity Fans Challenge is the premier football-themed television game show where celebrities go head-to-head with everyday football fans in a series of mental and physical challenges, all centred around the beautiful game.

The show has become a staple for football lovers and pop culture enthusiasts alike, blending intense football trivia with light-hearted celebrity banter and competition.

Host and showrunner Ms. Kiibati Bankole, a respected name in the Nigerian sports and entertainment industry, hinted that this upcoming season will surpass all expectations.

“This season is poised to be the best one yet,” said Ms. Bankole. “We’ve assembled a dynamic lineup of participants, including top Nollywood stars, music sensations, social media influencers, and popular reality TV personalities. With 26action-packed episodes, viewers are in for an unforgettable ride.”

Where Football Meets Entertainment

Bankole emphasised the show’s unique appeal, combining the worlds of sports, entertainment, and celebrity culture to deliver a vibrant and engaging viewer experience.

“It’s not just a football show; it’s an entertainment spectacle that brings fans and stars together like never before,” she added.

BetBaba Steps In as Title Sponsor

This season also marks the official partnership with BetBaba, one of Nigeria’s most reputable online sports betting brands. The brand’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Francis Ifie, shared the strategic importance of aligning with the Celebrity Fans Challenge.

“Over the past seven seasons, the show has proven its staying power and continued appeal across Nigeria,” Mr. Ifie noted. “For us at BetBaba, the decision to come on board was simple; this is the perfect platform to strengthen our presence in the reality TV entertainment space.

We are proud to support a show that reflects our brand’s passion for sports, competition, and community.”

When & Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the action every Saturday at 12 PM on SuperSport Channel 202 (DSTV). Repeat episodes will also air on SuperSport Channel 205 (DSTV) and Super Sport Channel 61 (GoTV), ensuring no one misses out on the drama, excitement, and laughs.

Get ready for a season of epic showdowns, celebrity clashes, and football fun like never before—only on Celebrity Fans Challenge, powered by BetBaba.