Celebrities Storm Lekki As Jemras Homes Unveils Treasure Mall in Grand Style

Jemras Homes, one of Lagos’ fastest-growing real estate firms, held a vibrant and star-studded grand opening of its debut commercial property, Treasure Mall recently at Abijo GRA, Lekki-Ajah. The colourful ceremony brought together top political figures, industry leaders, celebrities, and business stakeholders to celebrate the launch of this landmark development.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including Hon. Moshood Aro, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Hon. Fatiu Salisu, the immediate past Chairman of Ijede LCDA; and veteran actor and brand ambassador of Jemras Homes, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

While addressing the press, Ogogo shared his deep connection with the brand; “My relationship with Jemras Homes goes beyond mere brand representation — it’s a partnership rooted in trust, shared values, and a commitment to excellence. I believe in what the company stands for and the vision it’s bringing to life in the Nigerian real estate space.”

The Founder of Jemras Homes, Mr. Tayo Razaq, also delivered a heartfelt speech during the event, describing the company’s mission and the long-term value Treasure Mall offers “Treasure Mall is more than a building — it is a statement of our dedication to quality, innovation, and strategic investment. We are creating not just spaces, but opportunities that empower businesses and elevate communities.”

The grand opening was a lively affair, complete with music, entertainment, and testimonials from satisfied clients and partners who praised the transparency, quality, and professionalism of Jemras Homes. The atmosphere reflected the company’s growing reputation for delivering smart and stylish real estate developments.

Treasure Mall is strategically positioned near landmarks such as Lagos Business School, Novare Mall, and over 15 private estates, Treasure Mall also shares a boundary with the soon-to-be-completed Treasure 2 Residence — adding significant residential appeal to the area. With this successful launch, Jemras Homes has not only unveiled a premium commercial destination but also reinforced its position as a visionary leader in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

