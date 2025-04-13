Celebrities Storm Launch Of FixAll Africa Artisan App

Share

In a bid to provide lasting solutions to the everyday needs of Nigerians, talented actor and serial entrepreneur, Akinola Samson, who also doubles as the co-founder of a leading tech initiative, has launched a platform that ensures quality and prompt access to artisans across borders.

The new initiative, ‘FixAll Africa’, is a comprehensive platform that offers 24-hour access to artisans of various professions including mechanics, electricians, tailors, interior decorators, hairdressers, dry cleaners, plumbers, and many more.

The unveiling event, hosted by Nollywood actor Jide Awobona, had in attendance several celebrities such as Funmi Awelewa, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun-Johnson, Allwell Ademola, Hadiza Bakare, and Dami Adenuga, among others.

Speaking about the initiative, co-founder Akinola Samson described FixAll Africa as a digital bridge, one that directly connects artisans with customers seeking fast, reliable, and verified services.

“With over 2,200 certified artisans on the platform, customers are assured of a stress-free interaction and 100 percent reliable service,” Akinola said.

“The platform is designed in such a way that the customer provides a review before payment is disbursed to the artisan. There is also a 24-hour window for clients who are not satisfied with a job to have it fixed again.”

On security, Akinola reassured users of the platform’s safety measures, noting that the database of any artisan assigned to render a service is stored on the backend for accountability and protection.

