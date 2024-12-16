Celebrities Shouldn’t Be Mocked For Wearing Fake Designers – Zlatan

Nigerian rapper and fashion entrepreneur, Zlatan Ibile, has condemned the actions of some of his colleagues who call out people for wearing fake designers.
Speaking in a viral video, the singer said it’s wrong for fashion entrepreneurs to publicly mock people who wear fake products because they can’t afford originals.
Zlatan said, “People wey dey buy fake, make dem dey buy am until dey get money to buy original. Person wey wear fake today, go wear original tomorrow.”
READ ALSO:
- Zlatan Ibile Says Football Was His Dream Not Music.
- Zlatan Ibile Narrates How Olamide Gave His Career Life.
- Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’.
New Telegraph recalls that fashion entrepreneur Rahman Jago recently called out veteran singer Oritse Femi for wearing fake High Fashion.
A few months ago, Ashluxe boss Olayinka Ashogbon called out singer Lyta for wearing fake designs of his clothing brand.
Watch Video Below:
https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1868554578859638855?s=46