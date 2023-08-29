Celebrities React To Arrest Of Gay Wedding In Delta

Following the arrest and detention of over 100 gay suspects at a wedding ceremony in Delta State on Tuesday, many celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express their opinions over the arrest by the State Police Command.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that after their arrest, the Police command paraded the said suspects, as journalists spoke to some of them.

Reacting to this incident, many celebrities including the renowned starlet, Georgina Onuoha, fervently appealed for the release of more than a hundred individuals accused of homosexuality.

Georgina, addressed the matter in a blog post, as she highlighted the blamelessness of those accused. She emphasizes that they neither took lives, nor engaged in theft or harm towards anyone.

She added that they aren’t to blame for Nigeria’s problems, as she passionately pleads for them to be allowed the freedom to lead their lives unabated.

Her post reads: “Leave these people alone. They did not kill, steal or harm anyone.

“They are not the cause of Nigeria’s demise and predicaments. Let them live their lives.

“You that are busy committing fraud, sleeping around with married men and women, lying etc You are no better than these folks living their lives.

“Until many of you work in the medical field and understand the mechanisms behind sexual orientation, you will continue to live by the preachings of hate many con artists who call themselves pastors have poured into you as preachings.”

Actress Victoria Inyama also addressed the issue, as she criticised the arrests, alleging that the police were pinpointing poor crossdressers while giving a free pass to the rich and affluent ones.

Uche Maduagwu voiced his dissent, deeming the arrests unjust, while his fellow actor Aki and skitmaker Sabinus found the whole ordeal rather amusing.

