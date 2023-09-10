Celebrities, Others React To Moyo Lawal’s Leaked S*x Tape

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to react to Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal’s alleged s*x tape which surfaced online and has been greeted with widespread criticism.

Lawal’s alleged s*x scandal is coming days after Esther Raphael, the well-known TikToker recognized as “The Buba Girl,” s*x tape also got leaked on the internet.

Moyo’s video has been making headlines ever since it surfaced online and has been engaging in a lot of controversy, between the actress and the bearded gentleman she was having coitus with.

In the one-minute video, Moyo Lawal was seen on the bed, making continuous sounds of pleasure while the man was visibly positioned on top of her, engaging in an intimate act.

However, many Nigerians including celebrities have voiced their views on the trending tape on social media.

Nigerian music producer, Samklef, wrote, “Video Dey my channel..Omo who leaked Moyo Lawal’s sex tape on Twitter? Belike say sex tape season we Dey like this o! I no see anything o I be pastor.”

Blogger, Tunde Ednut reacts, “I was expecting tatatatatatatatata for those kind thick yellow lap in that leaked video. When you dey give those kind thick thighs tatatatatatataa, you go dey hear KPOR KPOR KPOR KPOR!!! That guy is too slow for the knacking abeg. I’m not impressed.”

Actress Iheme Nancy wrote, “I was expecting tatatataatattatatatatatata 8 but she Fresh the guy no action from him”

Davido’s Hypeman, Spesh wrote; “VERY DEAD FUCKING!!! Na bush man!! She come to Dey twist him nipple !”

Other reactions came under famous vlogger, Tunde Ednut’s post