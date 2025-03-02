Celebrities attend premiere of Kiekie’s talent game show

Share

The highly anticipated talent game show, Kiekie Unscripted Experience made its grand debut on Thursday at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lagos.

The premiere event was hosted by media personality Nancy Isime, with Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Hawa Magaji handling the red-carpet duties.

The event delivered an unforgettable evening of fun, games, and unpredictable moments that captured the essence of the show.

In attendance was a star-studded guest list, including top entertainers, influencers, and industry insiders.

Some of the notable personalities who graced the event included Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Timi Dakolo, Oladotun Ojuolape, and Adams Ibrahim (VJ Adams).

Others were Akah Nnani, Hilda Baci, Abiri Tobi Festus (Mama Deola), Toke Makinwa, Femi Adebayo, Lilian Afegbai, Anita Asuoha, Erica Nweledim, Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma), and Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air).

The evening was more than just a screening – it was a full-blown experience. Guests participated in fun, interactive games before settling in to view what the show is all about. With laughter, surprises, and friendly competition, the evening provided non-stop entertainment and good vibes.

Adding to the excitement, Alternative Sounds and DJ Crowd Controller kept the energy high with a vibrant mix of music, ensuring an electric atmosphere that kept guests engaged from start to finish.

The Kiekie Unscripted Experience brings a refreshing twist to the traditional talent game show format by combining humor, talent, and spontaneous challenges.

Contestants from diverse backgrounds will take to the stage to display their skills, while also featuring thrilling celebrity-led games.

Some of the fan favorites who will make appearances on the show include Broda Shaggi, Veekee James, Bisola Aiyeola, Endurance, Hilda Baci, Mama Deola, Nas Boi, Akah Nnani, and many more.

“The Kiekie Unscripted Experience aims to provide a platform for many extremely talented people. The platform allows people to freely express themselves, and that’s where the word ‘unscripted’ comes from,” the skit maker said.

“No scripts, no limits, just pure vibes and entertainment.”

